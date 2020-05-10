App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Eight of top-10 firms lose Rs 2.50 lakh cr in m-cap

In the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries Ltd and Bharti Airtel managed to close the trading week with gains.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies lost Rs 2,50,825.28 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and HDFC twins taking the biggest hit. In the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries Ltd and Bharti Airtel managed to close the trading week with gains.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the sharpest knock, with its valuation plunging Rs 45,535.19 crore to Rs 7,10,514.04 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 39,923.11 crore to Rs 5,09,430.95 crore, while that of HDFC declined Rs 39,386.76 crore to Rs 2,92,664.08 crore.

Close

ITC's valuation eroded by Rs 29,316.97 crore to reach Rs 1,94,586.02 crore.

related news

The m-cap of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 27,288.27 crore to Rs 2,18,670.85 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined Rs 26,457.32 crore to Rs 2,33,132.42 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's m-cap dipped Rs 25,221.54 crore to Rs 4,90,651.15 crore and that of Infosys slipped Rs 17,696.12 crore to Rs 2,87,332.93 crore.

In contrast, RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 60,081.83 crore to Rs 9,90,088.02 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 8,537.95 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 2,89,144.54 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, RIL maintained its top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Airtel, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 2,074.92 points or 6.15 percent for the week ended Friday.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 10, 2020 10:33 am

tags #BSE #Nifty #NSE #Reliance Industries Limited #RIL #Sensex #TCS

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.