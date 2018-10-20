App
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight new Zika cases in Rajasthan

Fogging and other anti-larvae activities are being carried out to prevent the spread of the Zika virus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eight new cases of Zika virus were detected in Jaipur Saturday, taking the total number of infected people to 117, a Rajasthan health department spokesperson said. Out of the total 117 patients, 98 have recovered after treatment, he said.

The state health department also formed a five-member committee on Saturday to investigate, examine and track Zika virus disease in pregnant patients of first trimester. The committee will submit the report to the director public health from time to time, an order said.

Most of the cases which have been reported are from Shastri Nagar area here where fogging and other anti-larvae activities are being carried out to prevent the spread of the virus.

The virus, transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. It is harmful to pregnant women, as it can lead to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby's head is significantly smaller in newborns.

In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January 2017 and the second in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district in July that year. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management.

The disease is under surveillance of the Union Health Ministry although it is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under WHO notification since November 18, 2016.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #disease #India #Rajasthan #Zika

