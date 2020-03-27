Eight more coronavirus cases detected in Maharashtra, total 130

Eight more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday, officials said late at night, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 130.

As per the latest reports, a 40-year-old man, admitted to a private hospital in Pune, was confirmed to have contracted the infection.

Besides, three women from a family in Sangli district were also confirmed to have been infected. Nine other members of the family have already tested postive for the disease, officials said. All of them have travel history to foreign country.

Also, a woman in Kolhapur was also confirmed to have contracted the infection, said divisional commissionner Deepak Mhaisekar.

Earlier in the day, a man tested positive in the coastal Sindhudurg district. He was likely to have contracted the infection from another patient while traveling on a train to Mangalore some days back, officials said.

Two other cases were found in Mumbai.