Eight-member committee formed to implement compulsory Marathi education in Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has formed a committee that will oversee proper implementation of its compulsory Marathi education policy in all schools. The eight-member committee will be framing rules for implementing compulsory Marathi education for all students of Classes one to 10.

The Director of Education will head the committee that will include members of the Maharashtra Education Board, Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (MSCERT), and Bal Bharati, the Hindustan Times reported.

A member of the committee said: “The committee will ensure that schools across the state belonging to different boards like CBSE, ICSE, IB, and IGCSE abide by the guidelines issued by the state with respect to teaching the language. The committee will keep a tab on schools across the state for the effective implementation of the policy.”

During the last Budget session, both Houses of the state legislature had passed the ‘Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Act, 2020’. As per the Act, schools affiliated to boards other than the state board would have to follow the syllabus and teaching plan that has been prescribed by the Maharashtra Education Department for the Marathi language.

The rule was implemented for classes one to six for the current academic year but will be extended to classes two to seven in the 2021-22 academic year, classes three to eight in the 2022-23 academic year, and so on.