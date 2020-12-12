PlusFinancial Times
Eight injured in fire accident in chemical factory in Hyderabad

The injured have been shifted to hospital, police said, adding further details would be known after the fire-fighting operation is over.

PTI
Dec 12, 2020 / 06:04 PM IST
Eight people were injured in a fire accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, on Saturday.

The blaze was almost brought under control and efforts to fully douse the fire were on, police said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, they said, adding further details would be known after the fire-fighting operation is over.

Television footage showed fire and smoke emanating from the scene soon after the incident.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Hyderabad #India
first published: Dec 12, 2020 05:00 pm

