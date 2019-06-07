App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Eight Indians among 17 killed in Dubai bus accident

The Indian Consulate expressed condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

At least eight Indians were among the 17 people killed when a tourist bus rammed into a signboard here, the Indian consulate said on June 7.

Nine persons were seriously injured when the driver of the bus, bearing an Omani number plate, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards Al Rashidiya metro station here on June 6.

"We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident," the Indian Consulate in Dubai tweeted.

Close

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side, the Gulf News reported.

The Indian Consulate expressed condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident.

"The Consulate along with other officials and community members met the concerned relatives as well as hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure of all help," it tweeted.

"The names of those who have passed away are Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev, Tilakram Jawahar Thakur," it said.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 11:31 am

tags #India #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.