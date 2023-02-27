 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Eight heliports to come up in Himachal Pradesh in 2023

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

The decision of the state government is aimed at promoting tourism and giving a boost to its economy, officials said.

The Himachal Pradesh government has given clearance for setting up of eight heliports in different districts of the state this year and work for their construction will start soon, officials said on Monday.

The decision of the state government is aimed at promoting tourism and giving a boost to its economy, officials said.

Deputy Commissioners have selected land for the construction of heliports in six districts and Pawan Hans will start the consultancy work related to the heliport from March 1, an official spokesman said.

He said the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were being sent to the Centre for getting funds.