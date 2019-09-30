Eight firms shortlisted to design Prime Ministers’ Museum in Delhi

Eight designing firms have been shortlisted by the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) to plan the outlay of the interior of the proposed Museum of Prime Ministers.

The initial bids for the museum coming up at the Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi were set aside a month ago to wait for some more design ideas.

The eight firms that have been shortlisted by NMML are: AB Design Habit and Tagbin Services from Delhi, Museum & Expo International (MUSE) from the United Kingdom, Abha Narain Lambah and Optimystix Entertainment from Mumbai, Germany’s Atelier Bruckner partnered with Archohm Consultants from Delhi, Visual Quest from Hyderabad, and Bengaluru-based FI Design.

All the eight firms have been granted an eight-week period to finalise and submit their design proposals, reported the Hindustan Times.

Seventeen firms had filed entries for the second round of bids that the NMML had invited request for proposals (RFPs) in August 2019. Officials privy to the developments have informed that two of these entries were disqualified at go because they had not submitted complete information.

Prior to that NMML had sought design proposals from design houses to plan the interface of the one of a kind museum, back in March 2019. In the first phase, 13 firms were selected, while seven were shortlisted later. Archohm, MUSE, Arkitechno from Bhubaneshwar, Visual Quest, Edinburgh-based StudioBM in partnership with Design Matrix UK, and FI Design were the seven firms selected later.