 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Eight arrested for running fake visa racket in Delhi

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST

The accused persons were in the business of securing visas from different countries for the last 10 to 12 yrs and have expertise in preparing forged documents, police said.

Representative Image

The Delhi Police on Wednesday busted a fake visa racket and arrested eight people for allegedly running it from Connaught Place in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The crime branch of the Delhi Police received information regarding a gang which was operating from Connaught Place and other areas. Later, a raid was conducted at many places and the 8 accused were arrested, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The accused persons were in the business of securing visas from different countries for the last 10 to 12 yrs and have expertise in preparing forged documents, police said.

The aspirants were mostly unemployed youth and they wanted to go abroad in search of employment.

Such aspirants don't have valid documents for securing a visa. They used to prepare forged documents through skilled persons and based on the documents, aspirants used to apply for visas, police said, adding that the accused were charging them hefty amounts.

The accused have been identified as Baldev Raj (54), Ansh Madan (23), Balihar Singh (43) and Kuldeep Singh (56), residents of Haryana, Shiva Rama Krishnan (39), a resident of Vasant Kunj, Sunil Bisht (40) and Nanda Ballabw Joshi (43), residents of Mayur Vihar, Phase-3, and Pankaj Kumar Shukla (30), a resident of Azamgarh in UP, police said.