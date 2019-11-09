App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eid-e-Milad procession exempted from Goa prohibitory orders

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement to a delegation from the Muslim community which met him here.

Representative image
Representative image

The Goa government on Saturday exempted processions to mark Eid-E-Milad from the prohibitory orders imposed in the state in wake of the Ayodhya verdict.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement to a delegation from the Muslim community which met him here.

In a statement, the chief minister's office said, "In view of section 144 being imposed in the state, the members of Muslim community from across Goa met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to request permission to hold peaceful processions in various parts of Goa as a part of Eid-E-Milad celebration."

"The government has accepted their request and granted permission for the same," the CMO statement added.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 07:53 pm

