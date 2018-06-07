App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eggs thrown at Hardik Patel's car

"When we were going to Panagar to participate in a rally, some unidentified men threw eggs and slippers at Hardik's vehicle near the BJP office in Ranitaal area,"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Unidentified persons allegedly threw eggs and slippers at the car of Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel here today.

Patel was here to take part in a meeting of Kisan Kranti Sena, which he heads, in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh which are due by year-end.

"When we were going to Panagar to participate in a rally, some unidentified men threw eggs and slippers at Hardik's vehicle near the BJP office in Ranitaal area," Congress leader Sanjay Yadav said. Some of these men were holding pistols in their hands, Yadav claimed.

Eggs and stones were hurled at Patel's car in Aadhartaal area too, he said, adding that no police complaint has been filed so far.

Hardik Patel blamed "Shivraj Mama's supporters" for the attack.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is popularly known as 'Mama-ji' (uncle) in the state.

"Shivraj Mama's supporters in MP's Jabalpur welcomed us with eggs while I was on my way to Panagar and escaped..Mama Shivraj, eggs won't be able to stop me. Fire bullets from guns. As long as there is blood in me, my struggle will continue," the Patidar leader tweeted.

Deputy Inspector General B S Chauhan and Superintendent of Police Shashikant Shukla said police have detained six to seven persons following the incident, and probe is on.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 07:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hardik Patel #India #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.