App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

EESL starts distribution of energy efficient items via post offices

All appliances, including LED bulbs, LED tube lights and energy efficient fans will now be easily available at post offices.

Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) has said it has started distribution of energy efficient appliances through post offices of Punjab and Chandigarh. A pact was inked between the Department of Posts and EESL to enhance the penetration of EESL's energy efficient appliances in the region.

The announcement was made during a commencement event conducted at GPO Chandigarh in the presence of Anil Kumar, Chief Postmaster General (Punjab & UT Chandigarh), P M Lal, Postmaster General, and Nitin Bhatt, Regional Manager (Punjab and Chandigarh), EESL, the company said in a release.

All appliances, including LED bulbs, LED tube lights and energy efficient fans will now be easily available at post offices.

The sale/ replacement of UJALA appliances will be made from all the 770 post offices in a phased manner. Initially, these appliances will be available in 150 post offices in the circle and will gradually extend to all post offices in Punjab and UT, it said.

related news

"With already so many distribution counters, the postal department is committed to further increase the distribution network of EESL in reaching more and more consumers. This will not only help people save in electricity bills but will also help the nation cut its electricity consumption," Chief Post Master General Anil Kumar said.

UJALA scheme is innovatively designed to lower the count of megawatts consumed in the country through widespread adoption of energy efficient appliances.

Till date, over 18 lakh LED bulbs, more than 1.2 lakh LED tube lights and over 30,000 energy efficient fans have been distributed in Punjab and Chandigarh, the release said.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 09:40 pm

tags #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.