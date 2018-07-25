EESL starts distribution of energy efficient items via post offices

Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) has said it has started distribution of energy efficient appliances through post offices of Punjab and Chandigarh. A pact was inked between the Department of Posts and EESL to enhance the penetration of EESL's energy efficient appliances in the region.

The announcement was made during a commencement event conducted at GPO Chandigarh in the presence of Anil Kumar, Chief Postmaster General (Punjab & UT Chandigarh), P M Lal, Postmaster General, and Nitin Bhatt, Regional Manager (Punjab and Chandigarh), EESL, the company said in a release.

All appliances, including LED bulbs, LED tube lights and energy efficient fans will now be easily available at post offices.

The sale/ replacement of UJALA appliances will be made from all the 770 post offices in a phased manner. Initially, these appliances will be available in 150 post offices in the circle and will gradually extend to all post offices in Punjab and UT, it said.

"With already so many distribution counters, the postal department is committed to further increase the distribution network of EESL in reaching more and more consumers. This will not only help people save in electricity bills but will also help the nation cut its electricity consumption," Chief Post Master General Anil Kumar said.

UJALA scheme is innovatively designed to lower the count of megawatts consumed in the country through widespread adoption of energy efficient appliances.

Till date, over 18 lakh LED bulbs, more than 1.2 lakh LED tube lights and over 30,000 energy efficient fans have been distributed in Punjab and Chandigarh, the release said.