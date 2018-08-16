EESL misses deadline, new LED lights go-off days after installation: Report

State-owned agency Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), has missed another deadline to light up several roads, markets and parks, in the Huda and MCG areas of Gurugram with LED lights, according to a report by The Times of India.

EESL was roped in October 2017 for the project under which it was supposed to replace old streetlights and install 48,568 LED lamps by July 15. So far, EESL has installed only around 43,000 of the energy-efficient lights, the report suggests.

Additionally, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials have reported that around 1,000 LED lamps went-off just a few days of their installation while the hundreds others were fixed improperly.

This has resulted in overall poor lighting in parts of the city.

The report cites a letter written to EESL chief operating officer (CEO) Venkatesh Dwivedi, MCG executive engineer Lalit Jindal has said that the agency’s team has done a “lackluster job” in implementation of the public lighting project.

“It is regretted that the work has not been completed so far. More than 5,000 LED lights are yet to be replaced (installed), especially on main roads, markets and parks. This apart, around 850 complaints regarding non-functioning of LED lights have already been received at MCG call centres,” the letter states according to report.

“No effort is being made by your team to complete the work. The whole project is being executed in a casual manner. The agency officials are not bothered to supervise the work personally, and the corporation has been left at the mercy of one or two supervisors of EESL-appointed vendors,” Jindal further added in his letter.