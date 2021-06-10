Education Ministry releases AISHE report 2019-20. Check details here

Representational image

The Ministry of Education released the All Indian Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) report 2019-2020 on June 10.

The AISHE 2019-20 report revealed that the number of PhD admissions in India has increased manifold over the past five years.

Total PhD admissions in India went up from 1,26,451 in 2015-16 to 2,02,550 in 2019-20. In 2019 alone, as many as 38,986 students got their PhD degrees, which included 21,577 male scholars and 17,409 female scholars.

At present, there are 2,881 students enrolled in Integrated PhD programmes alongside the 2.02 lakh scholars enrolled for PhD degrees.

State public universities have the highest share of PhD students at 29.8 percent, followed by Institutes of National Importance (INIs) at 23.2 percent), Deemed-to-be private universities at 13.9 percent, and central universities at 13.6 percent.

There has been an overall growth of 11.4 percent in student enrollment over the past five years, the latest AISHE report revealed, adding that there has been an 18.2 percent rise in female enrollment in higher education during this period.

After the AISHE report was released, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted: “I feel delighted to announce the release of the All India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20 report. As you can see, we have improved in GER, Gender parity Index. The number of Institutions of National importance increased 80% (from 75 in 2015 to 135 in 2020).”

He added: “It is heartening to note that the number of PhDs has also increased by 60 percent in the last five years.”

The Gender Parity Index (GPI) -- the ratio of female and male students in higher education – increased to 1.01 in 2019-20 from 1.00 in 2018-19. This rise in GPI proves there has been an improvement in women’s access to higher education.

In the last five years, total enrollment in higher education has also increased by 3.04 percent. The total enrollment in 2019-20 increased to 3.85 crore as against 3.74 crore in 2018-19. This means enrollments increased by 11.36 lakh since the last year.