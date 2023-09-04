Education Ministry, Meta collaborate for digital skilling students, educators and entrepreneurs

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan (Image: @PIB_India /X)

A three-year collaboration titled "Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering a generation of students, educators, and entrepreneurs" was launched in New Delhi on September 4 by Union Minister for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan. The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Meta are partners in this venture.

During the event, three Letters of Intent (LoI) were exchanged between Meta and key institutions, namely the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Within the next three years, Meta hopes to train 500,000 entrepreneurs in digital marketing through its partnership with NIESBUD. Through Meta's platforms, both aspiring and established business owners will receive training in digital marketing skills, in seven regional languages initially.

Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised that this programme is in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's goal of making India a global powerhouse for skill development and empowering the youth of the nation.

He said the 'Education to Entrepreneurship' partnership is an initiative that aims to bring digital skilling to the grassroots level. He added that the goal is to enable the younger generation to become problem solvers and entrepreneurs. He said this initiative will support the seamless integration of students, youth, the workforce, and micro-entrepreneurs with cutting-edge technologies.

He emphasized the importance of connecting India's democracy, demography, and diversity with technological advancements.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, emphasised the government's commitment to empowering young people and the workforce to flourish and actively contribute in today's environment of fast change. The focus is on giving them the tools they need to succeed in the dynamic, technologically driven global market, he said.

In addition, Chandrasekhar noted that digital skills not only play a critical role in the innovation ecosystem but also act as a vital link for a large number of small-scale rural entrepreneurs, micro-businesses, and independent contractors, allowing them to expand their horizons, scale up their businesses, and achieve success.

In a recorded message, Sir Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, stated India's large talent pool and quick digital adoption make it an ideal destination for Meta to invest in emerging technologies.

He expressed excitement for Meta's contribution to empowering students, young people, and entrepreneurs in India, with a focus on skill development for Indian startups and enterprises. He highlighted that Meta had closely collaborated with India during its G20 Presidency, particularly in areas such as education, job creation, skill development, and user safety.