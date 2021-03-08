Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal says JEE Main February 2021 results in a few hours; here's how to check

The JEE Main February 2021 results will be released in few hours, tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on March 8.

The NTA released only the answer key on March 7.

"The results of the

JEE

(Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned," the minister said in his tweet.



The results of the #JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned. @DG_NTA

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 8, 2021

After the results are declared, students who appeared for the JEE Main February 2021 session will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The annual test is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country.

From this year, the exam will be held four times in a year instead of two, offering flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores in the highly competitive test. The first session was held from February 23-26.

Here's how to check and download the result of JEE (Main) February 2021:

> Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

> On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE (Main) 2021 results”

> A new page will appear on the display screen. Enter JEE (Main) log in credentials like application number and date of birth





> Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

The first phase of the exam saw a 95 percent attendance, according to Pokhriyal. This was the first time that the exam was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati. “The exam was conducted at 828 centres in 311 cities, including 10 centres abroad—Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait. All COVID-19 related protocols were followed,” an NTA official said. The second session of the JEE Main 2021 exams will be held from March 15-18. The third from April 27-30, while the fourth will be held on May 24-28, the NTA website says.





> JEE (Main) February 2021 result will be displayed on the screen