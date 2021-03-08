English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal says JEE Main February 2021 results in a few hours; here's how to check

After the results are declared, students who appeared for the JEE Main February 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 08:16 PM IST

The JEE Main February 2021 results will be released in few hours, tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on March 8.

The NTA released only the answer key on March 7.

"The results of the JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned," the minister said in his tweet. 

After the results are declared, students who appeared for the JEE Main February 2021 session will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The annual test is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country.

From this year, the exam will be held four times in a year instead of two, offering flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores in the highly competitive test. The first session was held from February 23-26.

Close

Related stories

Here's how to check and download the result of JEE (Main) February 2021:

> Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

> On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE (Main) 2021 results”

> A new page will appear on the display screen. Enter JEE (Main) log in credentials like application number and date of birth

> JEE (Main) February 2021 result will be displayed on the screen


> Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

 

The first phase of the exam saw a 95 percent attendance, according to Pokhriyal. This was the first time that the exam was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

“The exam was conducted at 828 centres in 311 cities, including 10 centres abroad—Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait. All COVID-19 related protocols were followed,” an NTA official said.

The second session of the JEE Main 2021 exams will be held from March 15-18. The third from April 27-30, while the fourth will be held on May 24-28, the NTA website says.



Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #JEE Main 2021 #JEE Main February 2021 results #National Testing Agency #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
first published: Mar 8, 2021 07:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.