Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal reviews progress of NEP 2020

A high-level meeting with top officials at his residence in New Delhi discussed the goal of the NEP 2020 to universalise education from pre-school to secondary level.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on January 12 reviewed the progress in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to an official's statement to ANI, a high-level meeting with top officials at his residence in New Delhi discussed the goal of the NEP 2020 to universalise education from pre-school to secondary level.

The official also said the expected progress of the NEP was definitely hampered due to the COVID-19 situation. But now as schools and colleges are slowly reopening, the ministry is making all efforts to speed up the implementation of the policy.

In July 2020, the Union Cabinet approved the NEP which has several goals including universalising education from pre-school to secondary level.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #education #Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank #India #National Education Policy #NEP 2020
first published: Jan 12, 2021 05:25 pm

