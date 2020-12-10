Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal live interaction with students today: When and where to watch

Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be going live from his Twitter handle on December 10 to interact with students. The Union Education Minister’s live event would be streamed online on both Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

The education minister's live session with students is set to begin at 10 am on December 10, 2020. Students, who wish to join Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during the live interaction, will have to visit his official Twitter handle.

“Dear teachers, parents and students, happy to share that I am going live on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive," he had tweeted.

Those who have specific questions they want to ask Ramesh Pokhriyal or have concerns they need clarification on, can directly reach out to him by putting out a tweet using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

The education minister will be discussing the upcoming board exams and competitive exams with the students at the December 10 live interactive session. There are speculations that he will be making important announcements about the CBSE Board Exams 2021 and JEE, NEET 2021 exams during the live interaction.

The event was originally supposed to be held on December 3, but got postponed after several persons requested the students, teachers, and other stakeholders be allowed more time to dwell on the issues.