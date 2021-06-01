Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal hospitalised due to post-COVID complications
Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had tested positive for COVID-19 in April and had subsequently recovered from the infectious disease.
File image: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi due to post COVID-19 complications on June 1, news agency ANI reported citing hospital officials.
The union education minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in April and had subsequently recovered from the infectious disease.
On May 29, Pokhriyal had written a column in The Indian Express saying that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board examination will go ahead amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but had also reiterated that students’ safety will be the highest priority.
The union minister said that people must take this as a challenge to “our national will, cooperation, the synergy of efforts and administrative efficiency”.
Talking about the CBSE Class 12 examination, Pokhriyal wrote that a timely decision must be taken to prevent uncertainties among students, teachers and parents. He had reiterated that the Centre was committed to ensuring that examinations are conducted in a hassle-free and safe way, with students getting adequate flexibility, options and time for undertaking it.
As the education minister, Pokhriyal is part of a committee constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The panel chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also comprising Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani.
The government was to convene an internal meeting around 11.00 am on June 1 on the decision to conduct Class 12 board examinations. The Centre has been deliberating over conducting the exams and is expected to announce decision its soon on the mode of exams and schedule.
Pokhriyal served as the chief minister of Uttarakhand between 2009 and 2011 has been a member of PM Modi-led Union Cabinet since 2019. He has handled the education portfolio, which was earlier called the Ministry of Human Resource Development.