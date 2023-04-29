 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Education, grassroots innovation influential topics in Mann Ki Baat: IIMC survey

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

The survey found that the internet was the favoured platform to listen to Mann Ki Baat, which was envisaged as a radio programme.

The prime minister's talks on education and grassroots innovators were found to be the most influential topics raised in the Mann Ki Baat programme, as per the survey.

Education and information about India's grassroots innovators ranked among the most influential topics raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, a survey by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has found.

Interestingly, the survey found that the internet was the favoured platform to listen to Mann Ki Baat, which was envisaged as a radio programme.

IIMC Director General Sanjay Dwivedi said a total of 890 persons associated with the media from 116 news organisations, academic institutions and universities across the country participated in the study.

The prime minister's talks on education and grassroots innovators were found to be the most influential topics raised in the Mann Ki Baat programme, as per the survey. As many as 40 per cent of respondents mentioned 'education', while 26 per cent said 'information about grassroots innovators' were the most influential topics of the programme, it stated.