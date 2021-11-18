MARKET NEWS

EDMC issues challans worth over Rs 18 lakh against pollution violators in November

EDMC authorities have been taking a slew of measures in over the last few weeks to tackle rising pollution in the city.

PTI
November 18, 2021 / 10:46 PM IST
Delhi air quality index is predicted to be in the ‘very poor’ category at 345 on November 18 as well. (Image: ANI)

Delhi air quality index is predicted to be in the 'very poor' category at 345 on November 18 as well. (Image: ANI)

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has issued 140 challans worth over Rs 18 lakh against violators so far in November in its bid to curb air pollution in the area, officials said on Thursday. EDMC authorities have been taking a slew of measures in over the last few weeks to tackle rising pollution in the city.

In November, a total of 140 challans have been issued amounting to Rs 18,95,000 against defaulters of air pollution in Shahdara (North) Zone of the EDMC till date, the civic body said in a statement. EDMC has initiated a comprehensive action plan to mitigate air pollution. It has constituted several teams to carry out field inspections to keep round-the-clock vigil against garbage burning, biomass burning, illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and polluting industrial activities.

ALSO READ: Air pollution linked to increased risk of getting sick from COVID-19: Study

Several water sprinklers have also been deployed to control dust pollution by spraying dust suppressants, officials said. Since the government has imposed a complete ban on construction activities in view of rising pollution levels, the EDMC has "confiscated seven vehicles" allegedly carrying C&D waste and construction material, according to an EDMC statement.

Punitive action is being taken against both institutional entities as well as individuals contributing to air pollution. A special drive has been launched to monitor and prevent activities adding to air pollution in the areas of Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar and Wazirabad Road, it said.

Individual owners and builders found continuing with construction activities have been issued heavy challans under National Green Tribunal Act and Environment Protection Act. Agencies like the PWD, DDA and DMRC have also been fined heavily under the provisions of the above Acts, it added. One challan of Rs 50,000 against MRTS in Sonia Vihar area, a single challan of Rs 50,000 against BSES in A-Block in Gokulpuri and one challan of Rs 50,000 against DUSIB in the same area, among others have been issued by Maintenance Divisions in Shahdara (North) Zone, the statement said.
PTI
Tags: #Air pollution #biomass burning #East Delhi Municipal Corporation #garbage burning #illegal dumping #New Delhi
first published: Nov 18, 2021 10:46 pm

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

