Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Personal Data Protection Bill: What's the controversy all about

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Sunny Sen to know more about the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has decided to not table the controversial Personal Data Protection Bill in the ongoing winter session, following strong opposition. Instead, the draft bill will now be put forth before a panel, which will submit its report ahead of the 2020 budget session.

The Opposition has alleged that the bill allows for data to be accessed without without the consent of the owner.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Sunny Sen to know more about the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 10:36 pm

