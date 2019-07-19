App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Millennial's guide to bank nationalisation

The wars with China (1962) and Pakistan (1965); a drought in the years that came next followed by the balance of payments crisis were the factors on the economic front.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Fifty years ago, 14 private sector banks were nationalised by the Indira Gandhi-led government. Although the All India Congress Committee had wanted to nationalise banks and insurance companies as early as 1948, the move wasn't implemented up until 1969.

An unstable political climate added to the ongoing severe economic crisis.

Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan decodes the bank nationalisation process for millenials.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #1991 reforms #bank nationalisation #Editor's Take #Green Revolution #Indira Gandhi #Narendra Modi #video

