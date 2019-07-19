Editor's Take | Millennial's guide to bank nationalisation

Fifty years ago, 14 private sector banks were nationalised by the Indira Gandhi-led government. Although the All India Congress Committee had wanted to nationalise banks and insurance companies as early as 1948, the move wasn't implemented up until 1969.

The wars with China (1962) and Pakistan (1965); a drought in the years that came next followed by the balance of payments crisis were the factors on the economic front. An unstable political climate added to the ongoing severe economic crisis.

Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan decodes the bank nationalisation process for millenials.