Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | JSW Cement looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore via minority stake sale

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol’s Deputy Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan shares more details on the JSW Cement fundraise plans.

Moneycontrol News

JSW Group scion Parth Jindal-led JSW Cement, the cement subsidiary of the $12-billion diversified conglomerate, has deferred its IPO plans for now but wants to expand its existing capacity.

The firm is looking to raise Rs 1,500-Rs 1,800 crore by wooing private equity funds and selling a minority stake.

