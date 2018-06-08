App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Editors' body urges EC to inquire into Cobrapost's 'sting'

Gupta said it is considered appropriate that the EC may take stock of situation and get the matter investigated thoroughly to ascertain the truth and take future necessary action as may be required.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The All India Newspaper Editors' Conference (AINEC) today asked the Election Commission (EC) to inquire thoroughly the matter related to web portal Cobrapost's sting operation in which some media houses allegedly showed willingness "to influence electoral outcome for a price". “We are neither aware of its correctness nor represent either side but the story on the face of it cannot be ignored. It is essential to go to the bottom of the contents to ascertain its veracity for the purity of electoral process and survival of democracy,” AINEC President Vishwa Bandhu Gupta said in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat.

If the story is correct, he said "it would lead to destruction of democratic polity" but if not, it would be “no less damaging”.

“Eventually the matter must be inquired into thoroughly as the elections are conducted under your direction, superintendence and control…,” he added.

Gupta said it is considered appropriate that the EC may take stock of situation and get the matter investigated thoroughly to ascertain the truth and take future necessary action as may be required.

News website 'Cobrapost' had come with a sting alleging that some media organisations' representatives were willing to publicise some "agenda" for revenue.
