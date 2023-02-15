 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edible oil imports in January 2nd highest; record shipments of cooking oils in Nov-Jan

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

Edible oil imports increased to 47,46,290 tonnes during November 2022-January 2023 period of the current oil year from 36,07,612 tonnes in the year-ago period, while shipments of non-edible oils fell to 27,129 tonnes from 63,549 tonnes.

India's edible oil imports rose 33 percent in January to 16.61 lakh tonnes, the highest since September 2021, driven by higher imports of sunflower oil, according to industry body SEA.

Import of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible oils) in January rose 31 percent to 16,61,750 tonnes from 12,70,728 tonnes in the same month last year.

Edible oil imports rose to 16,61,750 tonnes in January — the second highest monthly volume after September 2021 — from 12,51,926 tonnes, while non-edible oil imports fell to nil from 18,802 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

The total import of vegetable oils during the first three months of the oil year 2022-23 (November-October) rose 30 percent to 47,73,419 tonnes compared to 36,71,161 tonnes in the same period last year.