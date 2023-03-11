 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ED summons NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif for questioning in money laundering case

Mar 11, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST

The ED had conducted searches at multiple premises linked to him in January. Some fresh searches were conducted over the last few days in Kolhapur and some other locations.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned senior NCP leader and MLA Hasan Mushrif for questioning in a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others, officials said Saturday.

The politician has been asked to depose before the federal probe agency in Mumbai next week so that his statements can be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The money laundering case is linked to a probe related to alleged irregularities in the operations of some sugar mills based in the state that are connected to Mushrif, including the Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Ltd to which his three sons are linked.