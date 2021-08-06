MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti's mother Gulshan Ara in money laundering case

This is the second time she has been summoned by the ED. The central agency had earlier summoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief’s mother for questioning on July 14.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 05:38 PM IST
File image of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

File image of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti


The Enforcement Directorate on August 6 summoned Gulshan Ara Nazir, the mother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported quoting ED officials.


This is the second time she has been summoned by the ED. The central agency had earlier summoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief’s mother for questioning on July 14.


(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Enforcement Directorate #Jammu and Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #money laundering
first published: Aug 6, 2021 05:30 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.