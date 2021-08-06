ED summons Mehbooba Mufti's mother Gulshan Ara in money laundering case

File image of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

The Enforcement Directorate on August 6 summoned Gulshan Ara Nazir, the mother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported quoting ED officials.

This is the second time she has been summoned by the ED. The central agency had earlier summoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief’s mother for questioning on July 14.

