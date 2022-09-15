English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 2 Days to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    ED summons Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar in money-laundering case

    Calling the action of the ED as harassment, he questioned the timing of the summons when the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra was on and when the State Assembly session was underway.

    PTI
    September 15, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST
    DK Shivakumar

    DK Shivakumar


    Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he has received summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in connection with a case of money-laundering.


    Calling the action of the ED as harassment, he questioned the timing of the summons when the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra was on and when the State Assembly session was underway.


    The former Minister, who is also an MLA said he is ready to cooperate, but it is coming in the way of discharging his Constitutional and political duties.


    ”In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the Assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” Shivakumar tweeted.


    AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said seeing the ”overwhelming” public support for Congress and ”resounding” response to the preparation for the yatra, the Narendra Modi-headed government at the Centre has brought the ED – ”the Election Dept of BJP”- to target Shivakumar.

    Close

    Related stories


    ”Such cowardly acts will strengthen our resolve to decimate the corrupt Bommai (Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai) government,” he said. ”Mekedatu Yatra, the August 3 rally, the August 15 Freedom March, exposing of 40% commission Sarkara-Jobs Scams & failure on Bengaluru floods have unnerved the Modi Govt. The illegitimate Bommai Govt is looting #Karnataka recklessly becoming infamous for One Scam a Day’!” Singh further tweeted.


    The ED had arrested Shivakumar on September 3, 2019 in a money-laundering case and the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October that year. The agency had, in May, filed the charge sheet against Shivakumar and others in the case which it had registered as a corollary to a complaint filed by the Income Tax (I-T) department.

    The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found ”unaccounted and misreported” wealth linked to the Congress leader. Shivakumar had rejected the charges against him as ”baseless” and ”politically motivated.”

    PTI
    Tags: #Congress #ED #money laundering
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 06:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.