ED summons ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

File image of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (Image: ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it on Saturday for questioning in a money laundering case related to charges of bribery of Rs 100 crore, officials said.

They said the 71-year-old NCP politician has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ballard Estate area here.

The summons have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and state that he should depose by 11 am, they said.

The central agency had Friday night arrested his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde after it carried out raids against them and Deshmukh in Mumbai and Nagpur.

The two were brought to the ED office following the searches.

They will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday where the ED will seek their remand for custodial interrogation, officials said.

The ED case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI first carried out a preliminary inquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

The court had asked the agency to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, who had resigned from his post in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.

Singh was shunted out from the post after the role of assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who has since been dismissed from service, surfaced during investigation into an explosive-laden SUV that was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s house in Mumbai.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed from the police commissioner''s post, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, a leader of the NCP, was the home minister of the state in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Thackeray.

The CBI booked Deshmukh and others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and section of the Prevention of Corruption Act for "attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty".