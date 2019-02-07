App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED seeks extension of custody of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar by 7 days

Deepak Talwar, who is in ED custody, was deported from Dubai on January 30 and was arrested by the agency after landing here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The Enforcement Directorate on February 7 sought from a Delhi court extension of custody for corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar by seven days in a money laundering case.

The court had earlier allowed ED to quiz in custody for seven days Talwar, after the probe agency alleged that he acted as middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines causing the loss to national carrier Air India.

ED had told the court that by interrogating Talwar it has to find out the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia, by making national carrier, gave up profit making routes and profit making timings.

Talwar, who is in ED custody, was deported from Dubai on January 30 and was arrested by the agency after landing here.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 02:52 pm

