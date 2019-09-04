App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED seeks 14-day custody of Congress leader DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 night, was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar

The Enforcement Directorate on September 4 sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, in a Delhi court.

Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 night, was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

He was brought to the court after he underwent medical check up at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Close

The ED told the court that Income Tax investigation and statement of various witnesses have revealed "incriminating evidence" against Shivakumar.

related news

The agency claimed that he was "evasive and non-cooperative" during the probe and there was phenomenal growth in his income when he was in an important position.

It said his the custody is required as he has to be confronted with voluminous documents and to unearth illegal properties.

Custodial interrogation of Shivakumar was necessary as some facts are in his personal knowledge, the ED said, adding that he tried to misguide the investigation.

It said Shivakumar's interrogation was needed to ascertain the source of money and unearth the modus operandi and that he did not explain cash seized in search.

Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj and advocate N K Matta are representing the ED, while senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Dayan Krishnan are appearing for 57-year-old Shivakumar.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 04:42 pm

tags #Enforcement Directorate #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.