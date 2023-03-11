English
    ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad's family

    The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

    PTI
    March 11, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST
    Lalu Prasad Yadav

    The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.

    It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

    The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

    PTI
