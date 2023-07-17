English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

    The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in state capital Chennai and in Villupuram, they said.

    PTI
    July 17, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
    ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

    ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

    The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids at the premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case, official sources said.

    The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in state capital Chennai and in Villupuram, they said.

    The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the state mining minister (between 2007 and 2011) and there were allegations of violation of quarry licence conditions leading to loss of about Rs 28 crore to the exchequer.

    The ED had recently initiated a similar action against senior DMK leader and TN Transport Minister Senthil Balaji.

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India
    first published: Jul 17, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!