English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    ED raids Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji

    The raids are being carried out at Balaji's premises in state capital Chennai and Karur.

    June 13, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
    ED raids Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji

    ED raids Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity department minister V Senthil Balaji and some others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

    The raids are being carried out at Balaji's premises in state capital Chennai and Karur.

    The Supreme Court had last month allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji, who also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

    The searches are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

    Last month, the Income-tax department too had searched people close to Balaji in the state.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Current Affairs #ED #electricity minister #Enforcement Directorate #India #V Senthil Balaji
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 10:51 am