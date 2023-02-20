 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

ED raids on Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel says such acts won't weaken morale of party leaders

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

The ED on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including Congress party leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation in the coal levy money laundering case, officials said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the premises linked to Congress leaders in the state and said such acts will not weaken the morale of party leaders who are engaged in the preparation of the party's upcoming plenary session.

The ED on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including Congress party leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation in the coal levy money laundering case, officials said.

The raids come ahead of the three-day plenary session of the Congress from February 24 in state capital Raipur.

"Today the ED has raided the residence of many of my colleagues, including the treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the party's former vice-president and an MLA," Baghel said in a tweet.