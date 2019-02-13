Present
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED questions Robert Vadra for nine hours on second day

Vadra's questioning resumed after he reached the ED's zonal office at Bhawani Singh road at 10.26 am. He was given a one-hour lunch break and he left the ED office at around 8.40 pm for the airport.

Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate officials here for nine hours on Wednesday after he appeared before the agency for the second consecutive day in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner district of Rajasthan.

Vadra's questioning resumed after he reached the ED's zonal office at Bhawani Singh road at 10.26 am. He was given a one-hour lunch break and he left the ED office at around 8.40 pm for the airport.

Vadra and his mother Maureen had appeared before the ED on Tuesday. While his mother was allowed to go after some time, Vadra was grilled for nearly nine hours.

The Rajasthan High Court had asked Vadra and his mother to cooperate with the agency after they approached it seeking directions that no coercive action be taken against them by the ED.

A case was registered by the ED in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Rajasthan police after the Bikaner tehsildar complained about alleged forgery in land allotment.

It is understood that the agency wanted to question him about the operations of Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, allegedly linked to him, which purchased land in the area.

It also wanted to confront Vadra with the statements of those said to be linked to him.

Last week, the ED had quizzed Vadra in Delhi for three days in connection with a money laundering probe against him for allegedly procuring assets abroad in an illegal manner.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Tuesday dropped off her husband and mother-in-law at the ED office here, taking time off from her four-day Uttar Pradesh trip.

In a Facebook book, Vadra had accused the Narendra Modi government of being vindictive ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Vadra is also facing accusations of irregularities in land deals in Haryana's Gurugram district. He has denied any wrongdoing.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 10:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #Robert Vadra

