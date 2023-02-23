 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in excise policy money laundering case

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

Bibhav Kumar deposed before the federal probe agency here and the investigators are recording his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said.

Kumar deposed before the federal probe agency here and the investigators are recording his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

His questioning is understood to be related to the ED's charges made before the court that at least 36 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bibhav Kumar, "destroyed or used" 170 phones to conceal evidence of "kickbacks" worth thousand of crores of rupees in the alleged scam.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of nine people.