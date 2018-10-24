App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED officer to be suspended next, claims Subramanian Swamy

Rajeshwar Singh has been involved in probing the corruption cases allegedly involving Chidambaram.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claimed that those involved in the "CBI massacre" were about to suspend Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Rajeshwar Singh and said if it happened, he would withdraw himself from the corruption cases he had filed.

"The players in the CBI massacre are about to suspend ED's Rajeshwar so that he cannot file the chargesheet against PC. If so I will have no reason to fight the corrupt since my govt is hell bent on protecting them. I shall then withdraw from all the corruption cases I have filed," he said in a tweet.

Swamy often refers to former finance minister P Chidambaram as PC.

Singh has been involved in probing the corruption cases allegedly involving Chidambaram.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 08:32 pm

