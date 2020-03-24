App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MF Husain painting | ED may consider Priyanka Gandhi's sale to Rana Kapoor as 'proceeds of crime': Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to question Gandhi over the sale of MF Husain painting of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to Kapoor

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The sale of a MF Husain painting by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to former Yes Bank chief Rana Kapoor is being considered as part of 'proceeds of crime', The Indian Express reported.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to question Gandhi over the sale of MF Husain painting of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to Kapoor, the report said.

Earlier in March, Kapoor was arrested by the ED on charges of money laundering, and was booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was sent to judicial custody till April 2.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also read: The unending pain of Yes Bank co-founder Ashok Kapur’s family

“The Rs 2 crore paid by Rana Kapoor to Priyanka Gandhi was received by him from the bank shortly before he gave it to her and thus becomes part of our investigation into the case. Both the buyer and the seller could attract action under Section 3 of the PMLA Act,” an official told The Indian Express.

The Rs 2 crore withdrawn by Kapoor and paid by cheque to Priyanka in 2010 was already under the Income Tax (I-T) Department's scanner, the report added.

During the search at Kapoor's residence on March 6, I-T officials were informed that the Rs 2 crore was linked to the painting.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 12:14 pm

tags #Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rana Kapoor #Yes Bank

