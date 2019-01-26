App
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED gets two-day custody of Gautam Khaitan in fresh money laundering case

During the court proceedings, the ED's special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta maintained that the present case had nothing to do with the alleged AgustaWestland scam.

A Delhi court on January 26 sent lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, to a two-day ED custody in connection with a fresh case of alleged possession of black money and money laundering.

During the court proceedings, the ED's special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta maintained that the present case had nothing to do with the alleged AgustaWestland scam.

Metropolitan Magistrate Neetu Sharma sent the accused to custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that he was operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby possessing black money and stash assets.

Khaitan's advocate P K Dubey opposed the ED's submissions and accused the agency of forging documents, saying that the present case was related to AgustaWestland case for which Khaitan was already being prosecuted and was out on bail.

He claimed that the case number of the present case is that of the AgustaWestland case.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Delhi court #ED #India

