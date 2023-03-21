 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ED gets custody of businessman Santhosh Eappen in Life Mission case

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

A special court in Kochi on Tuesday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the custody of Kochi-based businessman Santhosh Eappen, arrested by the central agency in connection with alleged financial irregularities in implementing a flagship housing project of the Kerala government.

Eappen, managing director of Unitac Builders, was arrested by the agency after his interrogation at ED office in Kochi on Monday. The Special Court (for Prevention of Money Laundering Act) granted the agency custody till March 23.

Eappen is the first accused in the case of the alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act in the Life Mission housing project.

The ED had earlier arrested M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the case. The court today extended the judicial custody of Sivasankar till April 4.