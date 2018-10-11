App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED freezes bank accounts of Greenpeace, linked entity; searches offices in Bangalore

The NGO said in a statement that it strongly denies all allegations against it and that the ED action was "part of a larger design to muzzle democratic dissent in the country".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen over a dozen bank accounts of environmental NGO Greenpeace and its linked entity after it conducted searches at their premises in Bengaluru on charges of alleged forex violations, officials said.

The NGO said in a statement that it strongly denies all allegations against it and that the ED action was "part of a larger design to muzzle democratic dissent in the country".

Official sources in the central probe agency said the searches, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), were conducted on October 5 in Bengaluru as it was detected that it incorporated a commercial entity called DDIIPL in 2016 after the Union Home Ministry cancelled Greenpeace India Society's (Chennai) FCRA registration the previous year for alleged violation of norms.

"Every rupee that goes into Greenpeace India's environmental work is a donation made by ecologically conscious people in the country.

related news

"Greenpeace India's work for clean air, promotion of renewable energy, safe food for all and climate change mitigation is carried out with a unique combination of passion and professionalism. We strongly object to attempts of defaming Greenpeace India through false claims and accusations," the NGO said.

Official sources said the ED searches were carried out on charges of "contravention of the FEMA" and the office premises of DDIIPL and Greenpeace India Society were covered.

The agency said Ms Direct Dialogue Initiatives India Pvt Ltd (DDIIPL) was created to "facilitate the operational activities of Greenpeace" and claimed that the new entity received FDI of Rs 99 lakh from a Netherland-based organisation followed by another tranche of Rs 15 crore.

"As on date, DDIIPL received foreign direct investment (FDI) to the tune of Rs 29 crore," the agency said in a statement.

It said a British national was also made the director of DDIIPL in October, 2017.

"We do not have anything to hide and are ready to provide the government with financial details as required. At the same time, we will reserve the right to constitutionally challenge attempts to malign our very existence as an independent environmental organisation," Greenpeace said.

Officials said senior executives of the two entities were questioned by ED officials during the searches and subsequently 14 bank accounts, holding over Rs 11.61 crore of DDIIPL and Greenpeace India Society have been frozen under the FEMA.

The ED alleges that DDIIPL spent around Rs 21 crore for its expenses since inception "with no substantial revenue generation so far".

It also alleged DDIIPL was "engaged in similar activities" that were being undertaken by Greenpeace, for which the home ministry had cancelled the latter's Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license in September, 2015.

The agency has now sought the list of Indian donors to DDIIPL as it detected that it was allegedly raising funds to five entities, most of whom are linked to Greenpeace.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 09:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.