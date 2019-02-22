App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED files supplementary charge sheet against ex-HP CM Virbhadra Singh in DA case

Special judge Arun Bhardwaj said he would hear the matter on March 18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 22 filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh in a money laundering case.

Special judge Arun Bhardwaj said he would hear the matter on March 18.

ED's supplementary charge sheet was filed through advocates special public prosecutors Nitesh Rana and N K Matta.

In a separate case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter, Singh and his wife were chargesheeted along with others.

The CBI had claimed that Singh had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union minister under the UPA government.

The ED had filed a case on the basis of the CBI case.
