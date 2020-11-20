PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED files money laundering case in fake TRP scam probed by Mumbai police

Police had alleged that some channels were paying bribes to boost TRP fraudulently so as to increase advertising revenue.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering complaint in the alleged TRP rigging scam that is being investigated by Mumbai police, official sources said on Friday.

They said the central probe agency has filed the enforcement case information report (ECIR) that is equivalent to a police FIR. The ED complaint was filed after studying a Mumbai Police FIR that was registered in October.

Officials of the news channels and others named in the police FIR will soon be summoned by the ED for questioning and recording of their statements, they said.

Close

The fake TRP (Television Rating Point) scam came to light when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

Police had alleged that some channels were paying bribes to boost TRP fraudulently so as to increase advertising revenue.

It was alleged that some families at whose houses metres were installed for collecting data of viewership were being bribed to tune into a particular channel.

TRP is important as advertising revenue of channels depends on it.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #TRP scam

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.