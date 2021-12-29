ED files chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh in extortion and money laundering case

File image of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Image: News agency ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate on December 29 filed a 7,000-page supplementary chargesheet in an extortion and money laundering case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.



The two sons of Anil Deshmukh have also been named in the chargesheet.

The ED has named Deshmukh as the main accused in the chargesheet which includes the names of his two sons, ANI reported.

The former minister, arrested by the ED on November 2, is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its FIR against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The ED alleged that Deshmukh, while serving as Maharashtra home minister, collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through now dismissed Mumbai police’s assistant inspector Sachin Waze.

Deshmukh had allegedly told Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from the bars and restaurants of Mumbai.

The NCP leader had refuted these allegations earlier saying the agency’s whole case was based on malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Waze).