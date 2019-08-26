ED files charge sheet in AJL Panchkula land allotment case

The Enforcement Directorate on August 26 filed its first charge sheet in the case of Panchkula land allotment to the Congress-promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and named veteran party leader Motilal Vora and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. A prosecution complaint was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Panchkula near Chandigarh, the federal probe agency said.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering charges in the allotment of a plot, located at C-17, Sector-6 in Panchkula, by the Hooda government in 1992 to the AJL.

AJL is controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family. The group runs the National Herald newspaper.