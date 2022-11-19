 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ED files charge sheet against PFI, 3 members before Delhi court

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

The document is likely to be taken up for hearing before special judge Shailender Malik on November 21.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a charge sheet against the banned Popular Front of India and its three members in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorism-related activities.

Besides the PFI, the charge sheet named Perwez Ahmed, Mohd Ilias and Abdul Muqeet as accused.

"Fresh complaint (ED's equivalent to a charge sheet)" has been filed. It is checked and registered. Put up for consideration before the concerned court on November 21, 2022, duty judge Devender Kumar Jangala said.

According to the charge sheet filed by ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, accused Ahmed was the president of the Delhi unit of PFI while Mohd Ilias was its general secretary and Abdul Muqeet was office secretary.

The accused were arrested on September 22 in the case related to the alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore over the years.