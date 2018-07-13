App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED files charge sheet against Naveen Jindal, others in coal scam case

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today filed a charge sheet against industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal and 14 others for alleged money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.

In its final report filed before special judge Bharat Parashar, ED alleged that Jindal's firm — Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) — along with others influenced the screening committee to allot the coal block by investing more than Rs 2 crore in illegal gratification.

The court put up the charge sheet, filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Tarannum Cheema against Jindal and 14 other accused, for consideration on August 14.

The case pertains to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

