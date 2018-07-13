ED files charge sheet against Naveen Jindal, others in coal scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today filed a charge sheet against industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal and 14 others for alleged money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.

In its final report filed before special judge Bharat Parashar, ED alleged that Jindal's firm — Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) — along with others influenced the screening committee to allot the coal block by investing more than Rs 2 crore in illegal gratification.

The court put up the charge sheet, filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Tarannum Cheema against Jindal and 14 other accused, for consideration on August 14.

The case pertains to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.