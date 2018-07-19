App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 12:43 PM IST

ED files charge sheet against Delhi-based hotelier, others in money laundering case

The charge sheet, filed by special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana, also included M/s Jagat Overseas Pvt Ltd and Jaipur-based Jalsa mall, earlier known as Ashirwad Metropolitan Mall, among others.

The Enforcement Directorate today filed a charge sheet against a Delhi-based hotelier and several others for alleged money laundering in a case involving Surya Vinayak Industries Limited for "cheating" a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 2,240 crore. The charge sheet was filed before Additional Session Judge Satish Arora against a total of 36 accused, including the firm's two directors Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain, and Sant Lal Agrawal, who owns hotel Radisson Blu, Dwarka.

The court will now take up the charge sheet for consideration on July 24.

Jains were arrested by the probe agency in the matter on August 22 last year and are currently on bail.

The case was registered by the CBI on the complaint of Punjab National Bank (PNB) alleging that the accused, along with others, were using over 100 shell companies for routing and diverting the bank funds.

The firm and the shell companies had no genuine business transactions, the agency alleged.

The company had allegedly diverted bank funds to the tune of Rs 2,240 crore, which resulted in loss to the consortium of banks. Over Rs 300 crore of working capital was also allegedly moved to six companies set abroad, the agency said.

It had alleged that the accused had cheated 17 nationalised and four private banks. Later, ED also registered a case in this regard.
